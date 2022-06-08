Pre-monsoon showers in southern Rajasthan from June 10-12: IMD

The southern parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness pre-monsoon showers from June 10 to 12, the weather office said even as several parts of the state faced scorching heat on Wednesday.

''Pre-monsoon activities are likely to occur in Udaipur and Kota division on June 10, 11 and 12. During this, light to moderate rainfall may occur,'' a MeT department official said.

The weather would mainly be dry in rest of the areas, he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Dholpur was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Sangaria in Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Karauli and Bundi districts recorded a maximum of 46.1, 46, 45.5 and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the day temperature in other areas was below 45 degrees Celsius.

