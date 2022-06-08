Left Menu

Put in place foolproof system to avoid such incidents: Delhi LG after visiting Jamia Nagar fire site

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena visited the metro parking lot in southeast Delhis Jamia Nagar where a massive fire broke on Wednesday and directed DMRC authorities to put in place a foolproof system to avoid recurrence of such incidents.A fire damaged at least 90 vehicles, police said, adding that no casualty was reported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 22:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena visited the metro parking lot in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar where a massive fire broke on Wednesday and directed DMRC authorities to put in place a foolproof system to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

A fire damaged at least 90 vehicles, police said, adding that no casualty was reported. ''Visited the site of fire incident at Delhi Metro parking at Tikona Park, Jamia. Instructed MD, DMRC who was present there to ensure putting in place a foolproof system of manning such places so that such incidents do not take place again,'' Delhi LG said in a tweet. It could have been a major disaster since the parking lot shares its boundary with the metro station. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said there was no injury to anyone or disruption to passenger services and that it will take up the matter with the agency concerned to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

