Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:15 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Antofagasta in the Chile region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.14 miles), EMSC said.
