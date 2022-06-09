Left Menu

Six people killed in Congo diamond mine cave-in

"For the moment, SAEMAPE and the Kasai provincial mines ministry acknowledge six fatalities from the landslide that took place in Tshikapa," Mwamba said. Miners were still trying to excavate the mine, and the total death toll was not yet certain, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:11 IST
Six people killed in Congo diamond mine cave-in
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least six people were killed when an artisanal diamond mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai province caved in, a provincial official said on Thursday, adding that there could be more victims. Artisanal mines are usually dug by hand, often in dangerous conditions. Fatal accidents are common.

Luc Pongo Mwamba, provincial director for Congo's artisanal mining agency SAEMAPE, said workers had been tunneling underground at the mine near the provincial capital Tshikapa when Tuesday's accident occurred. "For the moment, SAEMAPE and the Kasai provincial mines ministry acknowledge six fatalities from the landslide that took place in Tshikapa," Mwamba said.

Miners were still trying to excavate the mine, and the total death toll was not yet certain, he added. In total, artisanal miners in Congo produced 9.2 million carats of diamonds in 2021, according to mines ministry statistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022