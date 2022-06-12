Left Menu

Maha: Villagers say won't part with land for Metro Line 9 carshed

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:32 IST
A sizable number of villagers from Murdhe, Rai and Morva in Thane district's Bhayander region have expressed opposition to the acquisition of their cultivable lands for the construction of a metro carshed.

The carshed, for the 13.5-kilometre Metro Line number 9 between Dahisar in Mumbai and Bhayander, is expected to come up over 27.70 hectares of land.

Ashok Patil, president of the Bhumiputra Samajik Samanvay Sanstha, a group formed by disgruntled villagers to carry forward their fight, on Sunday said some 300 property owners and their kin will be affected if land is acquired for the carshed.

The carshed is to come up 2.5 kilometres from their villages, and the Maharashtra government and MMRDA want to take over land of villagers instead of opting for salt pan plots or a privately held plot of 225 acres in the vicinity, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

