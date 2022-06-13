4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed. The quake occurred at 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura.

In a tweet today morning by the National Center for Seismology, it read, "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Latitude: 25.68 and Longitude: 90.60, Depth: 10 kilometres, Location: 43 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India." More details are awaited. (ANI)

