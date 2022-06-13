Left Menu

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

ANI | Tura (Meghalaya) | Updated: 13-06-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 08:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed. The quake occurred at 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura.

In a tweet today morning by the National Center for Seismology, it read, "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Latitude: 25.68 and Longitude: 90.60, Depth: 10 kilometres, Location: 43 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India." More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

