Delhi LG, CM to launch special cleanliness drive tomorrow: Official

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are slated to launch a special cleanliness drive here on Tuesday which would involve multiple agencies, officials said.

This special drive will be held as as 'jan abhiyan' involving the general public, they said on Monday.

The Lt Governor along with the Delhi chief minister are slated to launch a ''joint special cleanliness drive by MCD, NDMC, DDA, PWD, Delhi Cantonment Board and NHAI'' on June 14 at Batra Cinema Complex in Mukherjee Nagar, a senior official said.

''In this cleanliness drive, special attention will be given to those public spaces which get left out during routine cleanliness activity. Municipal Corporation of Delhi will carry out this drive with its men and machinery and put in 100 per cent efforts,'' the MCD said in a statement.

Civic authorities on Saturday had launched a fortnight-long cleanliness drive and said that an action plan had been prepared to execute the work properly.

Special sanitation drives were kicked off on Saturday in all zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and nodal officers have been appointed to execute the work, officials earlier said.

The 'Swachhta Pakhwada' has been started on the direction of Saxena, the MCD had said in a statement.

This new drive will involve multiple agencies, including MCD, DDA, among others, official said.

