U'khand govt tables Rs 65,571.49 crore budget

The proposed Rs 65,571.49 crore budget includes Rs 49,013.31 crore of revenue expenditure and Rs 16,558.18 crore of capital expenditure.The total estimated receipts during the financial year are Rs 63,774.55 crore. A provision of Rs 17,350.21 crore has been made in the budget for salaries and allowances of state government employees, Rs 6,703.10 crore for pensions and Rs 6,017.85 crore for payment of interests.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled Rs 65,571.49 crore budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly. Presenting the budget on the opening day of the state assembly's ongoing budget session here, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggrawal said it is the flag-bearer of the state government's priorities that include a robust fiscal discipline and management, good governance and effective implementation of sustainable development goals. The proposed Rs 65,571.49 crore budget includes Rs 49,013.31 crore of revenue expenditure and Rs 16,558.18 crore of capital expenditure.

The total estimated receipts during the financial year are Rs 63,774.55 crore. A provision of Rs 17,350.21 crore has been made in the budget for salaries and allowances of state government employees, Rs 6,703.10 crore for pensions and Rs 6,017.85 crore for payment of interests.

