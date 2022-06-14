Delhi forest department restrains construction activity at portion of DDA's Bharat Vandana Park

Delhi government's forest department has issued an order restraining any construction activity at a portion of DDA's ambitious Bharat Vandana Park project here, saying ''illegali cuttng of trees'' has been reported.

Spread over 220 acres of land in Dwarka sub-city, the park will be a major tourist attraction as it will have replicas of important monuments from different states, an eco-forest zone and lakes.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on June 11 had visited the site of the upcoming park, and directed officials to ensure the ''highest standards'' of construction in the project.

DDA officials on Tuesday said that Delhi's forest and wildlife department issued two orders in connection with the park, one dated June 9 and the other June 10, which was ''revised version'' of the previous order.

The June 10 order reads: ''This office is in receipt of a complaint regarding violation of Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994 at Bharat Vandana Park, Dwarka, New Delhi. In this regard, the site has been inspected by the official of West Forest Division, Department of Forests & Wildlife, GNCTD, and it has been reported that illegal cutting of trees at a parcel of the land at Bharat Vandana Park has been found.'' ''Prima facie this violation of Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994 is being done due to construction work,'' the order said.

Therefore, it has been directed to ''cease all excavation and construction work at the said parcel of land (map annexed as A) so that no further damage to the trees shall be done or no harm is done to the evidence in the said area,'' it says.

No construction activities should be done on the said parcel of land without the permission under relevant law, the order added.

''It is also directed to Neeraj Kumar (Forest Guard) to cordon off the above mentioned area within three days,'' the June 10 order said.

However, the June 9 order had said that ''it had been reported that illegal cutting of many number of trees at Bharat Vandana Park, Dwarka, New Delhi, has been found''.

And, forest authorities in the old order had directed to ''cease all excavation and construction work at the said land, so that no further damage to the trees shall be done''.

DDA officials further said, ''The work has resumed, leaving only a certain water body area, about 5 per cent of the total area''. The revised order of the forest department issued on June 10 mentions this change vis-a-vis the old one, they said.

In August 2021, the then Delhi LG Anil Baijal had directed officials to ''strictly adhere'' to timelines laid down for the Bharat Vandana Park project.

The park is expected to be ready ahead of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

