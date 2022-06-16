NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spotted something unexpected as it continues to explore the Red Planet's Jezero Crater. The mission team saw a piece of a thermal blanket that according to them may have come from the rover's descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set it down on landing day in 2021.

In this image captured by Perseverance's camera, a shiny piece of the thermal blanket can be seen stuck between rocks. It is part of a thermal blanket used to control temperatures.

"That shiny bit of foil is part of a thermal blanket – a material used to control temperatures. It's a surprise finding this here: My descent stage crashed about 2 km away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind," the mission team tweeted.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter spotted Perseverance's landing gear - backshell and parachute - during its 26th flight on April 19, 2022. The tiny helicopter travelled to the Red Planet attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover.