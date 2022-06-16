Left Menu

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-06-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 10:22 IST
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAPersevere)

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spotted something unexpected as it continues to explore the Red Planet's Jezero Crater. The mission team saw a piece of a thermal blanket that according to them may have come from the rover's descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set it down on landing day in 2021.

In this image captured by Perseverance's camera, a shiny piece of the thermal blanket can be seen stuck between rocks. It is part of a thermal blanket used to control temperatures.

"That shiny bit of foil is part of a thermal blanket – a material used to control temperatures. It's a surprise finding this here: My descent stage crashed about 2 km away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind," the mission team tweeted.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter spotted Perseverance's landing gear - backshell and parachute - during its 26th flight on April 19, 2022. The tiny helicopter travelled to the Red Planet attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022