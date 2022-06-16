Left Menu

Need to maintain equilibrium between ecology, environment, development: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:41 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasized the need of maintaining equilibrium between ecology, environment, and development.

Addressing an event here, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said that to overcome power shortage, it is essential to develop alternative fuels and an eccentric one-sided approach to these issues is not beneficial for the country.

He said pollution will decrease with the higher usage of methanol and ethanol, and by using biomass, bio-ethanol, bio-LNG, and bio-CNG.

The minister said that a focused road map should be created, and adequate research must be done to reduce India's fossil fuel imports and increase green hydrogen and ethanol exports. Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said the rural economy has been neglected by previous governments since 1947.

