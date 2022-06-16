Left Menu

Wildfires in Spain's Catalonia burn down 1,100 hectares of woods

Three wildfires in Spain's Catalonia region reduced about 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) of woods and bushes to ash, local firefighters said on Thursday, as a heat-wave brought temperatures close to record highs in the area.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three wildfires in Spain's Catalonia region reduced about 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) of woods and bushes to ash, local firefighters said on Thursday, as a heat wave brought temperatures close to record highs in the area. The blazes started on Wednesday near the towns of Baldomar, Corbera d'Ebre and Castellar Ribera, the regional fire department tweeted. Hundreds of firemen were on the ground fighting the flames with a hundred trucks and a dozen aircraft.

The scorching heat has hit Spain since late last week, the earliest summer heat wave since 1981. As of June 5, the area burned in Spain was 34% smaller than the same period in 2021 and the lowest since 2018. However, since last week, the combination of hot weather, wind, and thunderstorms sparked various wildfires around the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

