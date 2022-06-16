Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:56 IST
14 killed, 17 injured in four road accidents in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Fourteen persons, including two children, were killed and 17 others injured in four road accidents in parts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. These accidents - one each in Chhindwara and Barwani districts and two in Betul district - occurred on Wednesday night, they said. In Chhindwara, seven persons, including a child, were killed and five others injured when their jeep fell into a well after hitting a two-wheeler that fell near Kodamau village late night.

The victims were returning from a marriage function in Bhajipani village, Mohkhed police station in charge Gopal Ghasle said. The well had little water and the jeep got stuck after falling into it, the official said. The vehicle was later pulled out with the help of a crane. The five injured persons were admitted to a hospital, the official added.

The deceased were identified as Dipu Ivnati (3), Ajay Ivnati (32), Sachin (19), Rajkumar Choure (40), Sagar (31), Ranjeet Uikey (35), and Ramnath Invati, a police official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath, who represents the Chhindwara assembly constituency, expressed grief over the death of seven persons in the accident.

Chouhan also announced an assistance of Rs four lakh each to the kin of those killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons, official sources said.

In Barwani, three persons, including a child, were killed and seven others injured when a stationary bus was hit by a truck from behind near Barrufata in the district late at night.

The bus had stopped at Barrufata after its tire got punctured and while the driver and helper were changing the wheel, passengers also got down and stood on a divider. ''Suddenly, a truck rammed into the bus from behind before hitting those standing on the divider,'' a police official said.

The deceased are identified as Bagga Dangi, Kamlesh Meena, and a child aged around six years, the official said.

The bus was on its way to Pune from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, he said, adding the injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Theekri from where they were referred to the district hospital.

Chouhan also expressed grief over the bus accident in Barwani.

In Betul district, three people were killed and one person was injured when two motorcycles collided head-on near Sukhadhana village, Sarni police station in charge Ratnakar Hingve said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Nagde (22), Sahil (24) and Sunny (23), he said. Prima facie, the three victims were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, the official said. The injured rider was admitted to a primary health centre in Ghodadongri town in the district, he said. In another accident in Betul, a speeding dumper collided with a bus while trying to overtake it on an under-construction four-lane road near Shahpura town, a police official said. The dumper driver, Vikas Dhurve, suffered serious injuries and later died in a hospital, he said. Dhurve's assistant and three bus passengers received injuries and were undergoing treatment, the official said.

