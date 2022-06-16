Left Menu

MCD mulling over tax collection from major commercial establishments in unauthorised colonies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:24 IST
MCD mulling over tax collection from major commercial establishments in unauthorised colonies
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to improve its financial health, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is contemplating to collect tax from major commercial establishments located in unauthorised colony areas of the national capital, official sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, there is hardly any tax collection from unauthorised colony areas so the civic body is considering to tap big commercial properties in such localities and realise tax from them.

They said any formal proposal in this connection is yet to be moved but the plan is under discussion at MCD meetings on financial issues.

An MCD source said the civic body is planning to widen its tax net to boost revenue generation under which it is also likely to review its property tax collection system in a way that it does not put burden on people.

He said currently the property tax collection from unauthorised colony areas is almost negligible despite the fact that the civic body provides basic amenities like sanitation in these areas.

''Instead of troubling common public living in unauthorised colonies with property tax, we are planning to go after big commercial properties for tax collection. These commercial establishments may include car and bike showrooms, supermarkets, hotels or restaurants etc. Such commercial establishments can pay property tax, which they should anyway pay as they use our services,'' an MCD source told PTI.

He said at present most of the residents as well as commercial establishments do not pay tax to the civic body.

He said that the move will give a much needed boost to cash-strapped MCD, which had been facing issues in paying salaries of its employees.

The sources said meetings to explore possible solutions to strengthen the financial condition of the MCD are being held regularly.

Possibilities of widening the tax net, better tax collection and rationalisation of tax slabs are also being discussed to arrive at possible solutions, they said.

The MCD earlier this month had also decided to hike the transfer duty by 1 per cent on properties priced above Rs 25 lakh across the city to improve its financial condition.

The erstwhile three civic bodies -- North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations -- were reunified as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new municipality's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022