Left Menu

Research shows that scientists serendipitously discover rare cluster compound

Scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Cell-Material Sciences have discovered a new compound from the group that could prove to be a catalyst. The compounds known as polyoxometalates contain a large group of metal oxides that carry a negative charge. They are found everywhere from antiviral drugs to rechargeable batteries and flash memory devices.

ANI | Kyoto | Updated: 19-06-2022 07:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 07:05 IST
Research shows that scientists serendipitously discover rare cluster compound
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Cell-Material Sciences have discovered a new compound from the group that could prove to be a catalyst. The compounds known as polyoxometalates contain a large group of metal oxides that carry a negative charge. They are found everywhere from antiviral drugs to rechargeable batteries and flash memory devices. The new cluster compound is a hydroxy-iodide (HSbOI) and is unusual, as it has large, positively charged clusters. Only a handful of such positively charged cluster compounds have been found and studied.

"In science, the discovery of new material or molecule can create a new science," says Kyoto University chemist Hiroshi Kageyama. "I believe that these new positively charged clusters have great potential." The first metal oxide cluster was discovered in 1826. Chemists have since synthesized hundreds of compounds with negatively charged clusters, which have properties useful in magnetism, catalysis, ionic conduction, biological applications and quantum information. Their properties make them useful in diverse fields from catalysis to medicine and chemical synthesis.

In more recent years, scientists have focused their attention on synthesizing compounds with positively charged clusters and learning their properties. Kageyama and his colleague Ryu Abe found their positive cluster by accident. Since 2016, the two scientists - Kageyama, a solid-state chemist and Abe, a catalytic chemist - have been on a quest to develop new compounds that can absorb visible light for photocatalysis. They were studying a chlorine-containing (Sb4O5Cl2) compound and trying to replace the chlorine atom with iodine.

"However, a new material that was completely different from what we expected was obtained accidentally," says Kageyama. What the scientists expected was a material that contains 22 atoms in the unit cell. What they got instead was a compound that contains 800 atoms in its unit cell.

At the beginning, the scientists could not unravel the chemical's structure. A traditional technique called powder X-ray diffraction failed when faced with the material's complexity. After a year, Kageyama thought he could use three-dimensional electron tomography, a cutting-edge electron microscopy technique that has attracted recent attention as a tool to image the structure of proteins. The scientists approached Artem Abakumov and Joke Hadermann at University of Antwerp, Belgium, to work on the structure. And when their collaborators sent the data back, the scientists were thrilled to see large clusters. Further lab work showed the hydroxyiodide molecule contained acidic protons, which is important in catalysis.

"This finding may open up new possibilities in the design of solid-state catalysts," says Kageyama. (ANI)

Also Read: Soccer-No drastic changes for Belgium after heavy Dutch defeat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022