Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The quake struck at 905 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwans Central Weather Bureau said.It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland Chinas Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.
PTI | Taipei | Updated: 20-06-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 08:05 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake struck at 9:05 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.
It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China's Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 162 new COVID cases for June 4 vs 171 a day earlier
China launches crewed mission to complete space station construction
China launches 3 astronauts to space station
China launches crewed spacecraft to space station - state media
China launches new three-person crew on mission to complete assembly work on country's permanent orbiting space station, reports AP.