Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The quake struck at 905 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwans Central Weather Bureau said.It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland Chinas Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 20-06-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 08:05 IST
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 9:05 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.

It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China's Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

