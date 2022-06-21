Left Menu

Heavy rains lash coastal districts in Karnataka

Heavy rains lashed the two coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada DK and Udupi, affecting normal life in several parts of the region.Low lying areas were inundated and traffic was disrupted at many places in the districts on Monday. Dakshina Kannada district normally records about 539.5 mm of rainfall between June 14 and 20.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Heavy rains lashed the two coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi, affecting normal life in several parts of the region.

Low lying areas were inundated and traffic was disrupted at many places in the districts on Monday. Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted heavy rains in the region for the next four days. As per the IMD forecast, heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds will occur in the region on June 23 and 24. Dakshina Kannada district normally records about 539.5 mm of rainfall between June 14 and 20. This year, the district has recorded 221.8 mm of rainfall, which is about 59 per cent less than average rainfall during the same period.

As against 782 mm rainfall between January and June 20 last year, DK has received 717 mm rainfall this year, which is eight per cent less during the period, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

