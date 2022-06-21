Union Minister inaugurates seismological observatory in J&K's Udhampur

Union minister Jitendra Singh launched a seismological observatory in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid renewed emphasis on scientific programs by prioritizing science and technology-based developments.

With the installation of this observatory, the number of such stations has gone up to 153 in the country.

Singh said that during the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has installed more than 70 such observatories across the country, compared to just 80 set up in over six decades before that.

He also said that in the last 7-8 years, departments that previously did not get their due importance are now being prioritized.

One such department that has been brought to the forefront is the Department of Earth Sciences which used to work in anonymity earlier, he added.

Singh further said that India has a very long coastline of around 6,000 km and India is the only country that has an ocean named after it. It is a symbol and a legacy of our glorious past and a bright future towards which India is heading under PM Modi, he added.

While inaugurating the observatory, an initiative of the National Centre of Seismology, Singh informed that in the next five years, 100 more such seismological centers will be opened across the country for improving real-time data monitoring and data collection. India is moving closer to playing a critical role in seismological advancement and understanding, the minister added.

Explaining the special significance of Udhampur for setting up this observatory here, Singh said that Udhampur district lies between two seismological fault lines and thus can provide critical data related to earthquakes.

The observatory here will be the third in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh also enumerated various developmental initiatives undertaken in Udhampur in recent years like the setting up of medical, engineering and degree colleges and development works under the River Devika Abatement and Beautification Project.

