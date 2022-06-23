Tourist guide drowns, trekker missing in Kashmir

A tourist guide drowned while a trekker from Uttarakhand is reported missing from the Tarsar Lake area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Thursday.

''Tourist guide Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Ganderbal district, drowned in the Tarsar Lake on Wednesday. His body was fished out on Thursday,'' an official said here.

The officials said a trekker from Uttarakhand was also feared dead after he slipped into the waterbody during heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

A group of 11 trekkers from various states, accompanied by three local guides, had set on an expedition before heavy rainfall swept the Kashmir valley from June 19.

Ten tourists and two local guides have been rescued while efforts are on to trace the missing tourist, the officials said.

Meanwhile, seven tourists were rescued by locals from Dal Lake here after their houseboat started to sink on Thursday morning.

They were evacuated to safety by the houseboat owner and his neighbors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)