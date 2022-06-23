Maha: Farmer killed in lightning strike in Gondia
PTI | Gondia | Updated: 23-06-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 16:39 IST
A 27-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning at a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, an official said.
The incident occurred around 2.30 pm in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil of the district, he said.
The victim, Pavankumar Manohar Gudewar, a resident of Bortola, was working on his field when he was struck by lightning, the official said, adding that the panchnama was done and the police were informed.
