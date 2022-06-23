Kolkata tea auction comparison

There was a mixed trend in the demand for different categories of teas during Sale-25 which was held on June 21 and 22. CTC leaf and Darjeeling marked increased demand whereas Orthodox leaf and Dust teas suffered a fall.

A total of 15,92,018 kg of CTC leaf was sold at an average price of Rs 253.40 per kg during Sale-25 compared to 13,86,442 kg sold at an average price of Rs 246.70 per kg during Sale-24 held last week.

Similarly, 52,644 kg of Darjeeling leaf was sold at an average price of Rs 382.85 per kg as compared to 49,507 kg at Rs 268.03 per kg in the last auction.

Demand for Orthodox leaf slightly reduced to 7,10,725 kg from 7,29,764 kg while the average price increased to Rs 373,49 per kg compared to Rs 367.16 last week.

Dust category also registered a fall in demand from 6,87,647 kg to 6,41,531 kg while the average price increased from Rs 257.74 to Rs 269.03 per kg during this time. A total of 166 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-25 whereas there were 165 buyers during Sale-24. In the case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas, the number of buyers was 97, 66 and 76 respectively. During Sale-24, 92 buyers purchased Orthodox leaf, 79 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 82 purchased Dust teas.

