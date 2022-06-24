Nitish launches three road projects in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday dedicated to the public the first phase of a Rs 3,831-crore expressway along the Ganges, which has come to be called ''Patna Marine Drive''.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion, he recalled that work on the 'JP Ganga Path', named after Jayaprakash Narayan, had commenced in 2013 on the socialist leader's birthday on October 11, and its first phase was ready less than a decade later.

''I am glad to learn from the road construction department that work on the second phase will be over by the end of next year,'' Kumar said about the 20-km-long elevated pathway that seeks to connect all the four corners of the city, bypassing traffic snarls.

The CM also inaugurated phase 2 of 'Atal Path', a flyover built on a land track acquired by the state government, over a strip through which ran a defunct railway line.

Yet another project inaugurated by the CM was a flyover at Mithapur locality, which is rapidly developing as an education hub.

He was joined by a host of dignitaries, including local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and state road construction Minister Nitin Nabin.

