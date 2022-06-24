Pragati Maidan tunnel closed to traffic on Sundays, public may enjoy murals inside

The Pragati Maidan Tunnel, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, will be shut for vehicular traffic every Sunday as authorities have decided to let pedestrians visit the Rs 920 crore worth project and treat themselves to the mesmerising artwork inside.

The 1.3-km-long tunnel, which has eased connectivity between central Delhi with satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad, has turned into a selfie point as people are often seen clicking pictures with the murals depicting India's culture, flora-fauna, zodiac symbols and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Officials of the International Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a central government entity that is managing the tunnel, said the artwork inside the facility is a ''feast to the eyes'' and the public should be allowed to witness the splendid work.

''We have decided to keep the tunnel closed for traffic every Sunday for the time being and allow the public to witness the mesmerising artwork inside. Pedestrians will be allowed to walk around,'' ITPO Chairman and Managing Director LC Goyal told PTI on Friday.

However, another ITPO official said the tunnel will remain shut even for visitors on the coming Sunday, i.e. June 26, as some basic arrangements needs to be made so that people can visit the tunnel from next Sunday.

The Delhi Police also took Twitter to keep people informed about the move.

''Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be closed on Sunday, i.e. 26.06.22 for vehicular traffic. Only pedestrians will be able to access the tunnel. Kindly use Ring Road, Bhairon Road & Mathura Road as an alternative,'' it tweeted.

In another tweet, the traffic police said, ''Please note that even pedestrian movement will not be allowed. Kindly plan accordingly." The prime minister, during the inauguration ceremony of the tunnel last Sunday, had lauded the artwork and suggested that they should be closed for traffic for a few hours on Sundays to allow schoolchildren and others to walk around and appreciate it. Besides the tunnel, Modi had also inaugurated the five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor. The project is funded entirely by the central government.

Officials said murals inside the tunnel were handpainted and manufactured on a mild steel sheet, which enhances the look and quality. The colour of these murals changes at every 250 metres in the tunnel, the official said.

Delhi's first 1.3-km-long tunnel will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to ditch traffic snarls at ITO, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

Officials said shutting of the tunnel for traffic will not affect vehicular movement in the region as the other five underpasses will remain open for vehicles.

''Since Sunday is a holiday, the traffic volume remains low. Other five underpasses will remain open so that traffic flow will not hamper due to the closure of the tunnel. Commuters can also use the conventional routes of Bhairon Marg, ITO and Mathura Road to reach their destinations,'' a Public Works Department (PWD) official said.

The tunnel project has been executed by the Delhi PWD. The official said guards will be deployed at the entry and exit points of the facility so that visitors do not face any inconvenience.

