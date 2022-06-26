Left Menu

Toyota announces two initiatives in line with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 21:55 IST
Toyota announces two initiatives in line with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’

Toyota, a major auto-maker, on Sunday announced two major initiatives, which are expected to strengthen the contribution to the country’s vision of achieving self-reliance through ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’.

The projects include ground-breaking ceremony of Phase-II of Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) that involves major enhancement of skilling infrastructure by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), said a statement from the office of the Minister for IT-BT, Science and Technology, and Skill Development Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

The project aims to skill a larger number of people in the advanced automotive space, the statement said.

It added that other initiative is Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) announcing the line-off of its new e-drive (electrified component) manufacturing line.

The projects were inaugurated by the Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and Dr Ashwath Narayan, the statement said. “As part of the recent MoU of Rs. 4,800 crore signed by Toyota Group Companies (with Rs. 700 crore invested for TIEI) with the government of Karnataka, the line-off of TKAP’s e-drive manufacturing facility reflects the company’s efforts in setting up the local manufacturing eco system towards green mobility targets aligning with country’s national objectives,” Pandey was quoted as saying.

Minister Narayan said the projects enable manufacturing safe and eco-friendly vehicles, together with building a skillful workforce and contribute to the betterment of the whole society, the statement said.

To create world-class manpower in advanced technologies and manufacturing, TKM has undertaken a major expansion of TTTI with capacity going up from 200 to 1,200 students (academic batch-wise), Narayan said.

He explained that this would be a major boost to the existing skill facility in its Bidadi plant with focus to scale-up students’ skill-levels on advanced technology, by Toyota expert trainers (globally certified).

Vikram S Kirloskar, vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that with the recent MoU- signing, the company’s clear objectives are to usher large-scale investment to make deeper cuts in carbon emission, higher employment generation, creating local manufacturing hub not only for domestic needs but also for global markets, local community development and advancement in innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022