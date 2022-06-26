Toyota announces two initiatives in line with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’

Toyota, a major auto-maker, on Sunday announced two major initiatives, which are expected to strengthen the contribution to the country’s vision of achieving self-reliance through ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’.

The projects include ground-breaking ceremony of Phase-II of Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) that involves major enhancement of skilling infrastructure by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), said a statement from the office of the Minister for IT-BT, Science and Technology, and Skill Development Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

The project aims to skill a larger number of people in the advanced automotive space, the statement said.

It added that other initiative is Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) announcing the line-off of its new e-drive (electrified component) manufacturing line.

The projects were inaugurated by the Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and Dr Ashwath Narayan, the statement said. “As part of the recent MoU of Rs. 4,800 crore signed by Toyota Group Companies (with Rs. 700 crore invested for TIEI) with the government of Karnataka, the line-off of TKAP’s e-drive manufacturing facility reflects the company’s efforts in setting up the local manufacturing eco system towards green mobility targets aligning with country’s national objectives,” Pandey was quoted as saying.

Minister Narayan said the projects enable manufacturing safe and eco-friendly vehicles, together with building a skillful workforce and contribute to the betterment of the whole society, the statement said.

To create world-class manpower in advanced technologies and manufacturing, TKM has undertaken a major expansion of TTTI with capacity going up from 200 to 1,200 students (academic batch-wise), Narayan said.

He explained that this would be a major boost to the existing skill facility in its Bidadi plant with focus to scale-up students’ skill-levels on advanced technology, by Toyota expert trainers (globally certified).

Vikram S Kirloskar, vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that with the recent MoU- signing, the company’s clear objectives are to usher large-scale investment to make deeper cuts in carbon emission, higher employment generation, creating local manufacturing hub not only for domestic needs but also for global markets, local community development and advancement in innovation.

