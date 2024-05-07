Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:06 IST
2 Terrorists, Including Top TRF Commander, Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kulgam
Two terrorists, including a top ''commander'' of Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot TRF who was involved in several cases of killing of policemen and civilians, were eliminated by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said.

One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Basit Dar, an ''A'' category terrorist who belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), according to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdhi.

He said security forces got inputs about the movement of terrorists in Redwani village following which a cordon and search operation was launched there on Monday night.

''There was firing from the other side,'' he told reporters in Kulgam.

Birdhi said the terrorists were given an opportunity to surrender, but they continued their firing on the security personnel.

''Two terrorists have been killed in this operation and their bodies have been retrieved, but the search operation is going on,'' he said.

Describing Dar's killing as a significant achievement, Birdhi said he was involved in 18 cases including in Srinagar city.

''He was involved in the killing of police personnel and innocent civilians.He was involved in planning and carrying out attacks including on minority community members,'' the IGP added.

In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Dar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

