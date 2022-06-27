Left Menu

Anti-encroachment drive underway in Yamuna flood plains: DDA official

27-06-2022
An anti-encroachment drive was underway in a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna Flood Zone in Delhi on Monday to remove ''shanties and other illegally built structures,'' senior officials said.

The drive is being carried out by the Delhi Development Authority as per the norms outlined by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they said.

''A drive is being conducted in a portion of the Yamuna flood plains in Delhi to remove shanties and other illegally-built structures,'' a senior official said.

Over 100 acres of land falling in the Yamuna Flood Zone had been cleared of encroachment during a series of demolition drives by the DDA from November-December 2015.

