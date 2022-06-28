Left Menu

Germany expects long day ahead on EU green package talks

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:17 IST
Steffi Lemke Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Germany expects difficult discussions on EU rules regarding emissions-emitting cars, which are to be part of a package of ambitious climate laws, said German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke on Tuesday.

"The question of how in future we'll handle passenger cars, other vehicles, to reduce CO2 emissions, there are various suggestions," said Lemke, who said she and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck were preparing for a long day ahead at a meeting with their EU counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

