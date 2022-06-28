Commuters can now use Pragati Maidan tunnel from 6 am to 10 pm

Commuters travelling to east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad from central Delhi and vice versa will now be able to use the newly opened Pragati Maidan tunnel as the authorities have extended the timeframe by two hours each in the morning and evening for motorists to use the facility.

According to PWD officials, the vehicular movement in the newly opened tunnel has now been allowed between 6 am and 10 pm. Earlier this tunnel was opened for the traffic from 8 am to 8 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 19 inaugurated the city's first 1.3-km long tunnel and five underpasses as part of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project that aims to ease connectivity between central Delhi with eastern part of the city and satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad.

"Seeing high demand and the traffic flow, we have increased the time limit for traffic to move inside the tunnel. The tunnel will now remain open for traffic from 6 am to 10 pm. It will be further extended in future depending on the need," a senior official of the PWD told PTI. Being touted as Delhi's first tunnel, the 1.3-km-long facility has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD) at an expenditure of Rs 920 crore as part of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project. The project also includes construction of six underpass on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

The official said that the tunnel will reduce travel time by 10-15 minutes between central and east Delhi and satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad. The tunnel starts near National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) on Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road near Pragati Power station.

The tunnel allows commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to ditch traffic snarls at ITO, Mathura Road, Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

The construction work of the tunnel was started in March 2018 and it was scheduled to be completed by September 2019. The facility was finally inaugurated after missing five deadlines.

