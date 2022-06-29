Central American death toll rises from Texan migrant truck: Mexico
The number of confirmed fatalities of Central Americans who were trapped inside a trailer truck found in Texas this week has risen, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday.
Francisco Garduno, the head of the Mexican government's National Migration Institute (INM), told a news conference that 14 Hondurans, seven Guatemalans and two Salvadorans died alongside the 27 Mexican fatalities announced on Tuesday.
The overall death toll remained at 51, he said.
