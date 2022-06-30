EU worries may not cross 'finishing line' to revive Iran nuclear deal

The European Union said on Thursday it was worried it may not be possible to strike an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after indirect talks between the United States and Iran ended this week with no progress.

"I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line. My message is: Seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table. The time to overcome the last outstanding issues, conclude the deal, and fully restore the (agreement) is now," European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog told the U.N. Security Council. The Security Council met to discuss the latest report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of a 2015 council resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal, under which Iran limited its nuclear program to make it harder to develop an atomic weapon in return for sanctions relief.

"Iran has yet to demonstrate any real urgency to conclude a deal, end the current nuclear crisis and achieve important sanctions lifting," Richard Mills, Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, told the meeting. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse over how to salvage the nuclear pact ended in Qatar without the progress "the EU team as coordinator had hoped for", EU envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday. (Reporting By Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter and Mark Heinrich)

