Delhi govt's Transport dept to provide bikes to its enforcement teams

The Delhi government's Transport department will provide motorcycles to it's enforcement teams to help them quickly reach areas with heavy traffic and pursue violators trying to escape to evade fine, officials said on Saturday.

The enforcement teams of the Transport department are deployed on the field to prevent violations of various Motor Vehicle Act-related provisions.

''The department will deploy 30 motorcycles and 10 Innova cars to strengthen enforcement work by its teams. The bikes will add speed and enable teams to catch violators if they try to escape,'' said a senior Transport department officer.

The new vehicles will help the enforcement teams to discharge its duties more effectively, said Transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

''Apart from buying these motorcycles and vehicles, we will also try to add more manpower to our enforcement wing,'' he said.

The Transport department has also been enforcing bus lane discipline with motorists being urged not drive their vehicles in the designated lanes for buses.

The enforcement teams have issued challans to bus drivers for lane violation and towed away cars, autos, cabs and other small vehicles found parked at the designated lanes for buses.

In the campaign so far, the Transport department teams along with civil defence volunteers have also cleared bus lanes at many points, including in Mahipalpur, Najafgarh, Bhikaji Kama Place, AIIMS, Saray Kale Khan, South Extension, Laxmi Nagar and Karkari Mor, Shastri Park among others, Gahlot said.

The number of enforcement teams will be increased by adding personnel. Presently an enforcement team comprises four personnel and the number of teams will be increased by pulling out one member of each team, officials said.

