Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 20:24 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Brandon Nakashima (United States) v Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 4-Paula Badosa (Spain) v 16-Simona Halep (Romania)

21-Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) COURT ONE (1200)

17-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Petra Martic (Croatia) Jason Kubler (Australia) v 11-Taylor Fritz (United States)

20-Amanda Anisimova (United States) v Harmony Tan (France) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022