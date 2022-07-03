Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Brandon Nakashima (United States) v Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 4-Paula Badosa (Spain) v 16-Simona Halep (Romania)

21-Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) COURT ONE (1200)

17-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Petra Martic (Croatia) Jason Kubler (Australia) v 11-Taylor Fritz (United States)

20-Amanda Anisimova (United States) v Harmony Tan (France) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

