Left Menu

ISSDA, SPA ink pact to promote innovative use of stainless steel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 12:57 IST
ISSDA, SPA ink pact to promote innovative use of stainless steel
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body ISSDA on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to promote innovative use of stainless steel across the construction industry.

Through the memorandum of understanding (MoU), both institutions plan to promote innovative architectural technologies and materials across buildings and the construction industry with the common objective of advancing the field of architecture design, the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said.

''For this, the two plan to implement a series of activities including online and offline courses on stainless steel for architecture students, industry visits for students and faculty to gain a real-time experience of the manufacturing process of stainless steel, seminars and workshops, and model projects by students in the domain of stainless steel,'' it said.

The students will get hands-on experience of the applications of stainless steel through static and mobile demonstration centers called Architectural Stainless Steel Demonstration Centers. ISSDA will provide domain expertise in various aspects of stainless-steel usage and will also assist the students in their research papers.

''We hope to not only disseminate information about stainless steel usage, but also enhance knowledge by collaborative research in newer architectural designs and applications to provide sustainable solutions for nation building,'' ISSDA President Pahuja said.

In a statement, ISSDA said the pact was signed between its President K K Pahuja and Director SPA P S N Rao, and other representatives from both sides, on Friday in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
4
Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022