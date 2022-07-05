MP: Over 1,300 unlicensed weapons, liquor worth Rs 5.8 cr seized ahead of civic polls

Over 1,300 unlicensed weapons have been seized and preventive action has been taken against more than 1.73 lakh persons ahead of the urban local bodies elections in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday. The two-phase local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigams, 99 Nagar Palika Parishads and 298 Nagar Parishads will be held on July 6 and July 13.

The administration has seized 1,349 unlicensed weapons and ensured that over 2.58 lakh licensed arms holders deposit their weapons in the nearest police stations to maintain law and order during the polls, the official said.

Apart from this, action has been taken against 1,73,714 persons under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and 20,984 non-bailable arrest warrants have also been executed, the official said.

The administration also seized 51,366 litres of liquor worth over Rs 5.82 crore, including 13,096 litres in Dhar district alone, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)