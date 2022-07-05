Maha: Several parts of Thane inundated due to heavy rains

Several parts of Thane city and surrounding towns in Maharashtra were inundated and incidents of wall collapse were reported, due to incessant rainfall in these areas on Tuesday, an official said. Local firemen attended to several trees falls, with six such incidents being reported in Thane city alone, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) said.

A high protection wall of a housing complex collapsed on Tikujiniwadi road around 10.45 am. A huge tree fell on the wall, causing it to collapse, he said, adding that the rest of the structure was in a precarious condition.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene to clear the debris and tree from the road, which was blocked, the official said.

Meanwhile, as many as 17 families, who were affected due to a wall collapse at a chawl in Mumbra on Monday, have been accommodated at a civic school, the authorities said.

