Delay in building working women's hostel by Delhi WCD Department led to hold-up of funds: CAG

A CAG report has stated that the non-construction of a working women's hostel by the Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) Department even after 16 years of taking possession of the earmarked land not only led to hold-up of funds but also deprived women of a safe accommodation.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report was presented in the Assembly on Tuesday.

''Non-construction of Working Women Hostel by the Department of Women and Child Development even after 16 years of taking possession of the land (December 2002) resulted in blockade of funds of Rs 97.53 lakh besides depriving many working women of safe, dignified and affordable hostel accommodation,'' it read.

The report also flagged the fact that frequent revision in the drawings and design for Rohini Old Age Home resulted in the project being only at the tendering stage even after 21 years of acquiring land.

''In case of Kanti Nagar Old Age Home, frequent changes of executing agencies have resulted in the Old Age Home not being completed even after 12 years of taking possession of the land. The delay also resulted in avoidable payment of composition fee amounting to Rs 130.14 lakh to Delhi Development Authority apart from depriving the elderly people of Delhi from the much needed social security of staying in the Old Age Homes,'' it added.

