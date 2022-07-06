Left Menu

ASI to repair damaged wall of Badrinath temple

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ASIGoI)
  • Country:
  • India

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will repair the cracks that have appeared on a wall of Badrinath Dham.

Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar on Wednesday said the ASI was requested to repair the cracks that have appeared on a wall of the Himalayan temple and it has agreed to do so.

The repair work is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, Jawalkar said, adding that it will begin after monsoon.

The Badrinath temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is part of the Char Dham circuit in Uttarakhand and draws lakhs of pilgrims every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

