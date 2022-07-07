Left Menu

Forecasters hold outlook for 2022 hurricane season steady -Colorado State

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 07-07-2022
Forecasters hold outlook for 2022 hurricane season steady -Colorado State
Forecasters at Colorado State University on Thursday held steady the number of hurricanes they expect to appear in the Atlantic during 2022.

In an update to their closely watched outlook, Colorado State meteorologists said they continue to forecast 10 hurricanes, of which five are expected to be major with sustained winds above 111 miles per hour (179 km per hour), in the season that began on June 1.

