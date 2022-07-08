Left Menu

Firefighters, aircraft fight blaze near France's Mediterranean coast

Airborne French firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew managed to bring a wildfire near the Mediterranean coast under control on Friday, although it will take days to extinguish the blaze, local authorities said. Over 1,000 firefighters tackled the blaze in the Gard department, which has devastated more than 600 hectares (1,480 acres) and forced the evacuation of some residents.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:29 IST
Firefighters, aircraft fight blaze near France's Mediterranean coast

Airborne French firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew managed to bring a wildfire near the Mediterranean coast under control on Friday, although it will take days to extinguish the blaze, local authorities said.

Over 1,000 firefighters tackled the blaze in the Gard department, which has devastated more than 600 hectares (1,480 acres) and forced the evacuation of some residents. "Right now the situation is improving. The fire has been contained. We must remain vigilant," the Gard department prefect Marie-Francoise Lecaillon told BFM television on Friday evening.

Eighteen firefighters have been hurt tackling the fire but there were no victims in the general population, she said. It would take several more days to extinguish the blaze, a fire brigade spokesman said.

Public access to forests in the Gard was prohibited until Monday. The location of the fire is just over 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Mediterranean coast, where a mix of high temperatures, tinder-box conditions and strong winds is forecast in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022