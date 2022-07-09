Left Menu

Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Thousands of demonstrators packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the South Asian nation entered Colombo to express outrage over the government's failure to protect them from economic ruin.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 09-07-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 12:41 IST
Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.

Thousands of demonstrators packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the South Asian nation entered Colombo to express outrage over the government's failure to protect them from economic ruin. The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation. Protesters on Saturday carried black and national flags and shouted "Gota go home," using a common shortened version of the president's name.

They marched towards police and military security cordon surrounding key buildings, including the President's House and Finance Ministry, near Colombo's scenic coastline. Discontent has worsened in recent weeks as the cash-strapped country stopped receiving fuel shipments, forcing school closures and rationing of petrol and diesel for essential services.

Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest. "We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," Perera said.

He is among the millions squeezed by chronic fuel shortages and inflation that hit 54.6% in June. Political instability could undermine Sri Lanka's talks with the International Monetary Fund seeking a $3 billion bailout, a restructuring of some foreign debt and fund-raising from multilateral and bilateral sources to ease the dollar drought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022