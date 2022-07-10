Left Menu

Bakrid celebrated in coastal Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:14 IST
Bakrid celebrated in coastal Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Muslims in Karnataka's coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday celebrated Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) with traditional fervour and gaiety.

The prayer was led by Maulana Abdul Rashid Nadvi at Jamia Masjid in Kudroli and Maulana Inaythullah Razvi at the Anjuman masjid here.

Khateeb Hafeel Ashraf Sakafti at Muloor Juma masjid in Kaup, Maulana Mufti Saddam at Kundapur Juma Masjid, and Maulana Zahir Ahmed Alkasmi at Jamia Masjid in Karkala led the prayers in Udupi district.

Hundreds of devotees participated in namaz held at various mosques in the two districts. Continuing rains in the coastal areas over the last one week did not dampen the celebration of Bakrid, known as the 'festival of sacrifice'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

