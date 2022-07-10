Left Menu

Delhi govt to launch drive on Jul 15 for registration of construction, demolition sites

The Delhi government will launch a special drive on July 15 for online registration of construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres for self-monitoring of compliance of dust control guidelines, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.Those who do not register their sites will face action, he said.A portal for the registration of construction and demolition sites was launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital.The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 18:49 IST
Delhi govt to launch drive on Jul 15 for registration of construction, demolition sites
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will launch a special drive on July 15 for online registration of construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres for self-monitoring of compliance of dust control guidelines, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Those who do not register their sites will face action, he said.

A portal for the registration of construction and demolition sites was launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital.

The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis. The portal also facilitates officials to conduct site inspections, submit reports online, and levy and collect fines.

A special campaign will be launched for the registration of such sites on the C&D portal between July 15 and July 30. As many as 600 project proponents have registered on the portal so far, Rai said.

''The DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) will take action against those who have not registered their construction and demolition sites on the portal for self-assessment of dust control norms,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022