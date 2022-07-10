Heavy rains reported in east Rajasthan in last 24 hrs: MeT

Heavy rains at isolated places in Jhalawar, Dholpur and Kota districts of east Rajasthan was reported in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Maximum temperature was recorded below normal at most places in the state. According to the Meteorological Department, till 8.30 am, Jhalawar district recorded highest rainfall in the state at 72 mm, followed by 64 mm in Bikaner city.

Basedi, Bikaner, and Chhabra recorded 60 mm of rain whereas Sikar tehsil, Bayana town and Bikaner tehsil recorded 50 mm of rain.

Rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 4 cm was recorded at many other places in the state. According to the department, till 5.30 pm, 71 mm rainfall was recorded in Churu, 29 mm in Bhilwara, 23.5 mm in Dholpur, 17 mm in Banasthali, 13 mm each in Kota and Bikaner, 10 mm in Bundi, 8 mm in Sikar, 6.7mm in Ajmer, 6mm in Chittorgarh, 2 mm in Karauli, 1.4 mm in Dabok (Udaipur) and 1.1 mm in Jaipur. According to the department, the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded in the range of 28 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

On Saturday night, the maximum temperature stood between 24 degrees Celsius and 30.2 degrees Celsius. Director of Jaipur Meteorological Center Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the persistance of a system of low pressure over Odisha, a monsoon trough is passing through Bikaner, Sikar and low pressure areas on Sunday.

He said that monsoon would remain active at most places in the state today. There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places and very heavy rain at one or two places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions till July 15, he said.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in east and northwest Rajasthan.

