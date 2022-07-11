Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he would visit rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.He said he interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts affected with regard to the rescue work that needs to be undertaken.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:27 IST
K'taka CM to visit rain-affected areas
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he would visit rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

He said he interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts affected about the rescue work that needs to be undertaken. ''The Malnad region, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, and coastal regions are being lashed by heavy rains for the past 10 days. Already I have interacted with the Deputy Commissioners concerned through video conference for taking up rescue and relief works,'' the Chief Minister told reporters.

''As the rains have abated I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works. I will visit Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Karwar (district headquarters town of Uttara Kannada),'' Bommai said.

He said there were heavy rains in north Karnataka as well.

The Met department on Monday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 km per hour. The districts that will be affected are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, the department added.

While the low-lying areas in the affected districts are inundated, there have been incidents of landslides in the Kodagu district. Three laborers fneighboringring Kerala died in a landslide a few days ago.

