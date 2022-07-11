Russian shelling kills three, wounds 31 in Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Three people were killed and 31 wounded on Monday after Russian shelling hit the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, said on Telegram that the shelling struck civilian infrastructure including a commercial property and a tyre repair shop. These are "places which had no military significance," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, adding that two children aged 4 and 16 were among dozens of people taken to hospital.

"Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed, several fires broke out," regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.

Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border, suffered heavy bombardment in the initial phase of the war, followed by a period of relative calm, but that has been shattered by renewed shelling in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)