Russian shelling kills three, wounds 31 in Kharkiv, Ukraine says
These are "places which had no military significance," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, adding that two children aged 4 and 16 were among dozens of people taken to hospital. "Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed, several fires broke out," regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Three people were killed and 31 wounded on Monday after Russian shelling hit the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, said on Telegram that the shelling struck civilian infrastructure including a commercial property and a tyre repair shop. These are "places which had no military significance," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, adding that two children aged 4 and 16 were among dozens of people taken to hospital.
"Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed, several fires broke out," regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.
Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border, suffered heavy bombardment in the initial phase of the war, followed by a period of relative calm, but that has been shattered by renewed shelling in recent weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Kharkiv
- Oleh Synehubov
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Ihor Terekhov
- Ukraine
- Russia
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Russian artillery hits centre of Kyiv as world leaders gather in Europe
Biden: Group of Seven nations to announce ban on Russian gold imports in latest round of sanctions over Ukraine war, reports AP.
G7 to announce ban on import of new Russian gold on Tuesday - U.S. official
WRAPUP 3-Russian missiles hit centre of Kyiv as world leaders gather in Europe
EU sanctions should include Russian gas embargo, says Ukraine official