Over 9,600 people evacuated as Godavari flood surges in AP

Over 9,600 villagers from tens of habitations have been evacuated to safety in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as river Godavari received a flood of over 14.50 lakh, inundating several villages along its course, government officials said.

The second warning signal has been continuing at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram as the water level touched 44.75 ft by Tuesday evening. With the Barrage filled to the brim of 2.93 tmc ft, all the 14.50 lakh cusecs of flood inflow was being discharged into the sea.

The flood has affected 73 villages in Konaseema district, resulting in the evacuation of 1,104 inhabitants to relief camps.

''We have opened 10 relief camps where we have arranged for food to the flood-hit people. We have also conducted 30 medical camps to check spread of contagious diseases,'' Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla said.

Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Sumit Kumar told PTI over phone that 4,600 people were evacuated from 88 habitations and sheltered in 18 relief camps.

''We have almost completed the rescue operation and are now focusing on relief measures,'' Sumit Kumar said.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said 3,900 people from three villages in Eluru district were also evacuated and moved to safety due to increased flood in river Godavari.

Various parts of the state received incessant rainfall ranging from 8 mm to 25.25 mm. The Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada received a flood of 41,185 cusecs on Tuesday evening.

With the Barrage filled to its brim of 3.07 tmc ft, the flood water coming in from rivulets like Munneru was being discharged into the irrigation canals as well as the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a videoconference with Collectors of the districts prone to Godavari flood and directed them to be prepared to tackle any eventuality.

The Chief Minister said Rs 2 crore was being released immediately to Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and East Godavari districts for flood assistance works.

''This is an unprecedented flood in the last 100 years that has come in the month of July itself. The flood discharge may go up to 15-16 lakh cusecs by Wednesday and the heavy inflow in Godavari may continue because of rains in upper catchment region in Maharashtra,'' the Chief Minister said.

He said two NDRF teams have been stationed at Kunavaram and Chintoor while four SDRF teams were deployed in VR Puram, Kunavaram, Amalapuram and Velerupadu for rescue and relief operations.

The SDMA said a state control room has been opened with number 1070 for people to contact in case of emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)