Left Menu

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai urges Centre to authorise more labs to test alternative to single-use plastic

In a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rai said that discussions with stakeholders at the Plastic Vikalp Mela at Thyagaraj Stadium revealed that manufacturers of compostable products need to get those tested by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology CIPET laboratory before obtaining a certificate from Central Pollution Control Board CPCB.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:08 IST
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai urges Centre to authorise more labs to test alternative to single-use plastic
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to the Centre, requesting it to authorize more laboratories to test compostable products, which are alternatives to single-use plastic, to facilitate startups. In a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rai said that discussions with stakeholders at the Plastic Vikalp Mela at Thyagaraj Stadium revealed that manufacturers of compostable products need to get those tested by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) laboratory before obtaining a certificate from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Since CIPET is the only laboratory in the country to carry out such tests, the manufacturers have to wait for almost six months and also have to pay a hefty amount of around Rs 4 lakh to 5 lakh, he said With more testing laboratories, manufacturers of alternatives to single-use plastic can get the certification at affordable rates and in a reasonable time, Rai said.

''Doing so will motivate the manufacturers to move more towards single-use plastic alternatives and also facilitate better implementation of the single-use plastic ban on the ground,'' the Delhi environment minister said in the letter.

He also urged the government to encourage new businesses and entrepreneurs that provide alternatives to single-use plastics to eliminate the supply of the 19 banned single-use plastic items.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022