Road projects of Rs 55,000 cr planned in Punjab: Harbhajan Singh

Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said various road projects involving an outlay of Rs 55,000 crore will be developed in the state.

Singh presided over a review meeting with the officials of public works and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) here, an official statement said.

The state government is committed to the overall development of the state, said the minister.

Singh was apprised that the NHAI was working on greenfield and brownfield road projects in the state.

Works for 32 projects of 1,288 km have been awarded to the tune of around Rs 55,000 crore, said the statement.

Of these, eight road projects are under implementation stage in the state, it said.

The issues related to direct link from Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway to Tarn Taran bypassing Jandiala Guru, possibility of linking Sultanpur Lodhi to Beas to provide easy access to the religious places related to Guru Nanak Dev, lack of repair on Amritsar-Mehta-Sri Hargobindpur, Baba Bakala-Mehta-Batala and Amritsar-Ramdas-Dera Baba Nanak national highways were raised during the meeting.

The bad condition of service roads in Ludhiana -Rajpura, Jandiala Guru, Daburji and other roads, water logging on service roads at various locations, construction of vehicular underpasses and flyovers on Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway were also raised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)