Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug receiving 140 cm of rainfall till Thursday morning, officials said on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, Bungra in Banswara recorded 137 mm of rainfall while Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat received 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm and 79 mm, respectively, during this period. Sri Ganganagar recorded 86 mm of rainfall, churu 36.6 mm and Sirohi 19.5 mm. Several other places recorded rainfall below 19 mm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)