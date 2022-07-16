Rajasthan sees heavy rains across its breadth; more predicted on Saturday
Many low-lying areas, such as Sukhadia Marg, Ashok Nagar, Meera Chowk, Sukhadia Circle, Purani Abadi, faced water logging issues, throwing routine life out of gear.The department has predicted rainfall in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions during the next 24 hours.Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Ajmer division on Saturday.
Several places in west and east Rajasthan witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department.
Makrana in Nagaur district recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm in the last 24 hours -- ending 8.30 am Saturday.
It was followed by Ratangarh (Churu) which saw a rainfall of 8 cm and Sangaria in Hanumangarh which recorded 7 cm of rain. Banera (Bhilwara), Kherwada (Udaipur), Padampur, Sadulshahar (both in Ganganagar), and Nawa (Nagaur) recorded 6 cm each.
Naraina (Jaipur), Baseri (Dholpur), Sajjangarh (Banswara), Dholpur recorded 5 cm, Chhotisadri (Pratapgarh), Aklera, Asnawar (both in Jhalawar), Garhi (Banswara), Dungla (Chittorgarh), and Bari (Dholpur) recorded 4 cm and many other places have received under 4 cm rains since Friday. On the other hand, many areas in Sriganganagar which were pounded by heavy rains a day before grappled with water logging issues affecting normal life. On Friday, Army was called in which used pumps and other equipment to drain water from waterlogged areas. Many low-lying areas, such as Sukhadia Marg, Ashok Nagar, Meera Chowk, Sukhadia Circle, Purani Abadi, faced water logging issues, throwing routine life out of gear.
The department has predicted rainfall in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions during the next 24 hours.
Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Ajmer division on Saturday.
